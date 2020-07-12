‘Expedite compensation process of Delhi riots victims’

Citing complaints from many people over not receiving compensation in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sent a note to District Magistrate (north-east) Shashi Kaushal asking the latter to expedite the process.
Action plan
“The authorities concerned are directed to provide a status report on the above mentioned issues along with a plan of action and timeline to complete the process of compensation as early as possible,” the note read.
Four kinds
It mentioned four types of pending compensation. First, compensation which had been sanctioned as early of March 6, but which are yet to be credited.
Second, forms received on the last few days before the lockdown which have been digitised, but not processed further.
Third, riot victims who had taken refuge at a relative’s place and missed filing the application for compensation within the prescribed time. Had filled applications on March 20, but not able to submit it at respective SDM offices, which have been brought to the notice of SDM concerned.
Lastly, under assessment or under compensated applications.
Many died and several were injured in the north-east Delhi riots that broke out in February this year.
