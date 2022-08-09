Expediate laying of sewer lines in unauthorised colonies, DJB tells officers

August 09, 2022 01:45 IST

Focus on cleaning the Yamuna by 2025

The Delhi Jal Board has decided to expedite the laying of sewer lines in unauthorised colonies with an aim to clean the Yamuna by 2025 and the same has been conveyed to its officials, Vice-Chairman of DJB Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

Currently, 725 of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies are connected to the city’s sewer network and construction work is going on in 552 colonies, as per the DJB.

“The meeting was held on the premise of reducing the pollution load of Yamuna and cleaning the river, expansion of the network of sewer lines in Delhi, increase in the water production capacity and developing Delhi as a city of lakes,” an official statement read.