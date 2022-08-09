Delhi

Expediate laying of sewer lines in unauthorised colonies, DJB tells officers

New Delhi August 09, 2022 01:45 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 01:45 IST

The Delhi Jal Board has decided to expedite the laying of sewer lines in unauthorised colonies with an aim to clean the Yamuna by 2025 and the same has been conveyed to its officials, Vice-Chairman of DJB Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday. 

Currently, 725 of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies are connected to the city’s sewer network and construction work is going on in 552 colonies, as per the DJB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The meeting was held on the premise of reducing the pollution load of Yamuna and cleaning the river, expansion of the network of sewer lines in Delhi, increase in the water production capacity and developing Delhi as a city of lakes,” an official statement read. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...