Expect more light, less noise this Diwali

This Diwali there will be more light and less noise due to unavailability of crackers with high decibel sound because of strict certification norms by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), said a police officer on Wednesday.

The officer said that during a meeting with licence applicants for firecrackers, the retailers informed that due to confusion over newly-introduced green firecracker guidelines the manufacturers started production late and focused on light fireworks like ‘anar’, ‘fuljhadi’, instead of ‘bombs’.

In a meeting attended by all 15 DCPs, it was clearly instructed that firecrackers generating noise levels exceeding 125 dB or 145 dB at four metre distance from the point of bursting will be termed as violation of guidelines on noise pollution.

“A total of 97 retailers have applied for temporary fireworks licence valid for two days. Out of this, 17 applications have been received from North Delhi and two from New Delhi. We are verifying the documents and the applicant has to get an NOC from the fire department before the police issue him a licence,” said a senior officer.

The officer added that to keep a check on the sale of green crackers in the market, each police station will form a team to ensure that only fireworks with PESO-certified trademark is on sale. “All the DCPs have been told to instruct police staff to organise meetings with RWAs and brief them about community fireworks between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.”