ADVERTISEMENT

Expect low RRTS footfall at initial stage, says official

March 03, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of the RRTS train corridor is estimated to be operational by April this year. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Getting people to use the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in its initial stage will be a challenge, Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a seminar held here on Thursday.

The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of the RRTS train corridor is estimated to be operational by April this year.

The primary reason for an expected shortfall in the number of visitors, said Mr. Singh, is that the priority corridor, which will initially have only five stations, is much shorter than the entire 82.5-km long Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior NCRTC official said that it will take some time for the commuters to get used to “the lack of fully developed landmarks and the lack of acquaintance with the technologies and practices adopted for the RRTS”.

To generate revenue, the NCRTC is planning to derive revenue from other non-fare box sources such as food and beverage services, banking, healthcare and shopping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / railway

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US