Expect low RRTS footfall at initial stage, says official

March 03, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Getting people to use the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in its initial stage will be a challenge, Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a seminar held here on Thursday.

The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of the RRTS train corridor is estimated to be operational by April this year.

The primary reason for an expected shortfall in the number of visitors, said Mr. Singh, is that the priority corridor, which will initially have only five stations, is much shorter than the entire 82.5-km long Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior NCRTC official said that it will take some time for the commuters to get used to “the lack of fully developed landmarks and the lack of acquaintance with the technologies and practices adopted for the RRTS”.

To generate revenue, the NCRTC is planning to derive revenue from other non-fare box sources such as food and beverage services, banking, healthcare and shopping.

ADVERTISEMENT