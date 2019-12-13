Expect light rain by today afternoon

Most parts of the city received rainfall on Thursday evening due to western disturbances and light rains are expected in the city in the first half of Friday also, according to Regional Meteorological Centre.

The rains also brought down the air pollution levels slightly by 9 p.m. and the air quality is expected to further improve from “severe” category on Thursday to “poor” category on Friday, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“The air quality was severe on Thursday as it was cloudy and there was high moisture in the air. This increased the particle holding capacity of the air and thus trapping more pollutants. Also the wind speed was very less,” an official at SAFAR said.

“There was rainfall between 5.30 pm and 7 p.m. in the evening in most parts of Delhi and we expect light rainfall in some parts of Delhi in the first half of Friday also,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department.

It rained in parts of the city later in the night around 9 p.m also, accompanied by thunder and lightening.

IMD prediction for NCR on Friday reads: “Generally cloudy sky, light rain/thundershowers, accompanied with hailstorm and strong surface winds (speed 15-20 kmph).”

The air quality is expected to improve to “moderate” category by Saturday. “The air quality will improve rapidly and significantly by Thursday night and the impact will be seen by Friday with AQI falling from severe to poor category. The western disturbance started to influence the region with an induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan. An increase in surface winds and scattered rainfall is expected. Further improvement in AQI is forecast towards the lower end of the poor to moderate category by December 14,” SAFAR said.