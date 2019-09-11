Expansion of health infrastructure at its fastest: AAP govt.

The AAP government on Tuesday claimed that the expansion of the public health infrastructure in Delhi is being executed at its fastest pace, according to a report submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The report was submitted to the Chief Minister by Health Minister Satyendar Jain on the status of the Delhi government’s programme for expansion of the public health infrastructure in the Capital in relation to the scope and nature of the department’s plan to build new hospitals, expand existing hospitals and add specialised treatment services in existing hospitals.

“The report states that in addition to the existing capacity of 11,353 beds in 38 Delhi government hospitals, a total capacity of 13,899 beds is being added. Three hospitals, with a capacity of approximately 2,800 beds are set to open in the next six months,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

State-of-the-art facilities

According to the statement, the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, with 1,241 beds will be the largest hospital in west Delhi with state-of-the-art facilities. Similarly, two hospitals with approximately 772 and 600 beds respectively are nearing completion in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar.

A new mother and child block, the statement said further, had been cleared by the Cabinet for Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Khichripur with 460 beds, and the tendering has been completed. Four new hospitals, one each in Sarita Vihar, Madipur, Hastsal and Jwalapuri will be brought before the Expenditure Finances Committee (EFC) in the coming week.

“Plans for the construction have already been drawn. The total capacity of these new hospitals will be 2,200. Additionally, a 100 bedded hospital each in Bindapur and Siraspur has also been approved, and the tendering will be initiated soon,” the statement said further.

However, the largest share of the expanded capacity was from the projects to construct new blocks for existing hospitals of the Delhi government. A capacity of 5,739 beds is being added in 15 existing hospitals, with simultaneous remodelling in all hospitals, the statement said further.

After receiving the report, the Chief Minister said: “The expansion of public health infrastructure in Delhi is unprecedented. It is the largest programme for improving access to healthcare anywhere in the world. The total increase in capacity that is currently under way in terms of bed capacity is more than 122%. But this is not just about the number of beds, but also about the quality of facilities provided.”

By 2023, the government expects all projects to be completed and all new hospitals and new blocks to be ready for operations. “Our goal is to make every single government hospital in Delhi, not just better than private hospitals in the city, but to make them the best hospitals in the entire country. Delhi citizens deserve world class facilities and we will make that a reality,” the Chief Minister added.

The health department’s report also added that 200 mohalla clinics were ready for launch in October this year, and additionally 200 more will be ready by December.