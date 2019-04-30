Expanding higher education facilities is my priority, says Gautam Gambhir

BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Monday said though the constituency’s population saw a tenfold increase in the last four decades, successive governments in the Capital have done nothing special for the expansion of the higher education facilities in the area.

Addressing a public meeting in Ghazipur, the cricketer-turned-politician said a “full-fledged campus on the lines of Delhi University’s North Campus and upgrading of Yamuna Sports Complex” were among his priorities.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making India a strong nation and “we have been clear in taking strong measures against terrorism unlike previous governments”.

Mr. Gambhir, who is contesting against AAP’s Atishi and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely from the seat, added: “I don’t think it [political journey] is going to be a cakewalk for me. I am ready for challenges.”