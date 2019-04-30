Delhi

Expanding higher education facilities is my priority, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Full-fledged campus, upgrading Yamuna Sports Complex top list

BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Monday said though the constituency’s population saw a tenfold increase in the last four decades, successive governments in the Capital have done nothing special for the expansion of the higher education facilities in the area.

Addressing a public meeting in Ghazipur, the cricketer-turned-politician said a “full-fledged campus on the lines of Delhi University’s North Campus and upgrading of Yamuna Sports Complex” were among his priorities.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making India a strong nation and “we have been clear in taking strong measures against terrorism unlike previous governments”.

Mr. Gambhir, who is contesting against AAP’s Atishi and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely from the seat, added: “I don’t think it [political journey] is going to be a cakewalk for me. I am ready for challenges.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 6:31:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/expanding-higher-education-facilities-is-my-priority-says-gautam-gambhir/article26986584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY