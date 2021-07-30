‘Exorbitant fee’: DoE to take over school administration

Inspite of orders, Bal Bharti School in Rohini did not withdraw arbitarily increased fees, it says

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday said it will take over the management of Bal Bharti School, Rohini after getting a go ahead from the Lieutenant-Governor.

It said the Delhi government had issued orders several times to the school to withdraw the arbitrarily increased fees, but the school management did not to comply with the orders.

It said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved the proposal of the DoE to take over the management of Bal Bharti School and the file sent to the L-G has been approved.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia assured parents that the Kejriwal government will not allow schools to increase fees arbitrarily.

The DoE said it had conducted an in-depth inspection of the financial statements of Bal Bharti School and came to the conclusion that there is no need for the management to increase the fees.