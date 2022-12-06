Exit polls show BJP’s allegations were fake: Sisodia

December 06, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A day after exit polls predicted a clear win for AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP had levelled “fake allegations” against him and conducted a “witch-hunt” against jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

Mr. Jain is currently in jail as an undertrial in an alleged money laundering case and Mr. Sisodia is an accused in Delhi government’s revamped excise policy case. “The people have proven with their mandate that there was no scam in Delhi and the BJP’s allegations were fake and motivated by dirty politics,” the Deputy CM said on Tuesday.

Mr. Sisodia said the people are once again going to reject the BJP’s “politics of lies, conspiracy and dishonesty” and choose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s honesty and “work-based politics”.

Mr. Kejriwal said the exit polls suggested that “people have again shown faith in AAP. I hope that the results [to be declared today] are similar.”

The Delhi CM also spoke about the exit poll projections of the Gujarat Assembly election. “If we manage to win 15%-20% of votes, I believe it will be a very positive result. Everyone until now has been speaking about Gujarat being the BJP’s stronghold,” he said.

‘Crossing halfway mark’

BJP State unit chief Adesh Gupta said the party will “comfortably cross the halfway mark”.

He said based on the feedback the BJP received on the polling day, he was sure of a “good performance”.

Attacking the Deputy CM, Mr. Gupta said, “Sisodia should take lessons from Azam Khan in U.P. and remember that electoral victories do not absolve people of the charges of corruption.”

A senior police officer said over 10,000 personnel from the local and district levels, along with 20 paramilitary companies, will be deployed at 42 counting centres on Wednesday.