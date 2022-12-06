Exit polls predict clear win for AAP

  1. EPaper
December 06, 2022 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

:

Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for AAP and an end to the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic bodies (now unified). The Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted 149-171 municipal wards for AAP and 96-91 for the BJP. It gave 3-7 wards to the Congress and 5-9 to others.

The Times Now-ETG gave 146-156 wards to AAP and 84-94 wards to the BJP, with Congress predicted to bag 6-10 wards and four going to others.

The News X exit poll gave AAP 150-175 municipal wards, the BJP 70-92 wards and the Congress 4-7 wards.

The BJP has been ruling the civic bodies since 2007. It won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in the 2017 civic body polls.

