Exit polls on Gujarat Assembly election is positive for AAP: Kejriwal

December 06, 2022 02:04 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that exit polls of Gujarat Assembly election were positive for the party.

“Gujarat (exit polls) is positive. A new party has entered a state which is said to be a stronghold of the BJP. A party getting 15% or 20% vote share, on its first time, is a big deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about a possible situation of no party getting a majority in Gujarat after the election results, he said they would have to wait to see.

Exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, but may suffer a big jolt from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the civic elections in Delhi. The vote counting will be done on December 8.

Modest turnout marked Gujarat’s second phase of voting in which 59.11 % average turnout was registered at 93 Assembly seats across the regions of north and central Gujarat on Monday.

About exit polls on election to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Mr. Kejriwal said, “I want to congratulate people of Delhi. I also saw that the exit polls and it is good for the AAP. People has again shown faith in the AAP. I hope that results (tomorrow) will be like this.”