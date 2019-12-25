Existing security at district courts sufficient to protect visitors: HC

The Delhi High Court has remarked that the existing security system at the district courts — provided by the police — was sufficient to protect visitors, while dismissing a plea seeking to replace the police with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“We see no reason to entertain this writ petition because the existing security system in the district courts, set up with the help of the police, is sufficient to protect the visitors in the courts at this stage. Hence, there is no substance in this writ petition and the same is, therefore, dismissed,” a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said.

Tis Hazari incident

It declined to entertain the petition by a lawyer who referred to the November 2 clash between the police and the advocates at the Tis Hazari Court Complex to argue that the police be removed from all the district courts in the city.

The court passed the order after the Central government’s standing counsel Anil Soni told the court that a similar matter had been dismissed by it in November.

In the November 2 incident, over 20 policemen and eight lawyers were injured, with three advocates receiving gunshot wounds.

Apart from that, several police vehicles and private two-wheelers were also damaged in the clash.