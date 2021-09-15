Exhibitions, business events to be allowed in Delhi from September 16, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol

New Delhi:

15 September 2021 13:11 IST

Exhibitions and business events will be allowed in the Capital starting tomorrow with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated in an Order in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The DDMA stated that Business to Business and Business to Customers exhibitions will be allowed subject to observance of COVID-19 protocol from September 16 till September 30.

The Order also reiterated that all schools up to Class VIII would continue to remain shut but classes/institutes/libraries catering to students belonging to Class IX and above would be allowed to open up to 50% of capacity.

In a related development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on the storage, sale and use of firecrackers this Deepavali for the sake of the city’s air quality.

“In view of the dangerous condition of Delhi’s pollution during Diwali for the last 3 years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. So that people’s lives can be saved,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.