Exhibition inaugurated on 45th anniversary of Emergency of 1975

New Delhi

25 June 2020 23:28 IST

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, inaugurated an exhibition on the 45th anniversary of the Emergency of 1975 here on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy accused the Congress of imposing the Emergency to “save the post of an individual” and “throttle” a court’s decision. The BJP, Mr. Reddy said, organises exhibitions and seminars every year on June 25 June “to apprise countrymen of the atrocities of the Congress”.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “Through this exhibition, we want people to know the true face of the Congress.”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, who hosted the exhibition, said the Emergency was “the most painful chapter of Indian democracy”.