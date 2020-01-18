Exhibition in memory of Rohith Vemula

A poster exhibition in remembrance of Rohith Vemula was held at Ambedkar University Delhi by students’ group Krantikari Yuva Sangharsh (KYS) on Friday.

Posters put up at the site included “Bhrama and the Origins of caste”, profiles of Kabir Das, Jyotirao Phule, Fatima Sheikh and other anti-caste activists. The letter written by Vemula before he killed himself also found prominent display here.

The students’ group also took out a pamphlet which attacked casteism, which, it argued, continued to prevail in university spaces as well as in the Indian society at large. It highlighting the death of Payal Tadvi, a medical student, in 2019. It also laid out a series of demands aimed at the “destruction of the caste system and emancipation of the Dalit community from oppression” which it said it was in support, including the effective implementation of the reservation policy and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.