Executive enclave yet to get environmental clearance

April 01, 2022 01:38 IST

Expert panel asks govt. dept. for revised landscape plan with details of trees

The Delhi State Expert Level Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has not given environmental clearance to construct the ‘executive enclave’, including a new Prime Minister’s Office.

This is despite the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) increasing the number of trees to be retained at the site to 320 from 154, according to official documents.

Earlier this week, the Central government’s project to construct the enclave, as a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project had received four bids, of which the lowest was ₹1,119.56 crore from Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd.

In a meeting on January 31, the SEAC had asked the project proponent to increase the number of trees. “About 80% of existing trees are proposed to be removed. This is an excessively high number,” the SEAC had said.

New affidavit

Later, the project proponent submitted a new affidavit, according to which the total number of trees at the site was increased to 807 from 784, as per documents of an SEAC meeting held on March 26. In the same affidavit, the number of trees to be retained was increased to 320 from 154, and 634 new ones to be planted.

The SEAC has said that as per the Central government rules, 1,022 trees should be present at the site, according to the size of the plot, but as per current calculations it will be only 954.

The committee has asked for a revised landscape plan with details of trees and unique numerical ID for each tree. It has also asked to revise rainwater harvesting calculations based on actual percolation rate of soil at the site.