‘Executive Council fed up with arbitrariness of govt.’

New Delhi

26 September 2020 00:02 IST

The BJP alleged here on Friday that the Delhi University Executive Council has passed a proposal to bring 12 aided colleges, which it has jurisdiction over, under Delhi University.

This, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged, illustrated the “failure” of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government which, he argued, had no right to remain in power since it had failed at running these colleges.

“The Kejriwal government only talks big and blames its failures on others. He is not being able to run the colleges aided by the Delhi government,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“The Deputy Chief Minister is blaming the college administrations for hiding his failures and misusing his rights. He even asked to spend the students’ fund to pay salaries to the teachers. First, the guest teachers of schools were made to wait for months for their salary, then the college teachers were made to wait for their salary,” he also alleged.

Mr. Gupta also accused the Delhi government of attempting to handover the Delhi Jal Board to private companies as a result of “six years of failure” at providing quality potable water to people round the clock. “Under the pretext of private companies, the Kejriwal government is looking for an option to escape from its responsibilities,” he alleged.