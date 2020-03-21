‘Executions brought justice after long wait’

NEW DELHI

The execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case has “brought justice after a long wait of seven years”, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said on Friday, even as several activists contended that capital punishment cannot be a deterrent to such crimes.

Continuing with her demands of handing out the death penalty to those convicted of rape within six months of the crime, Ms. Maliwal said, “The hanging of the rapists is a victory for the entire country and of Nirbhaya’s parents who fought tirelessly till the end. I appeal to the Centre to bring in more stringent measures where cases are fast-tracked and capital punishment handed out within six months of such gruesome crimes.”

“A strong message has gone out today and I am hopeful that change will come,” Ms. Maliwal added.

However, several activists argued that capital punishment, which has been in existence for a long time, has not proved to be a deterrent as crimes against women continue to happen.

Stating that Friday’s execution was not “any assurance” that crimes against women will not take place, activist Annie Raja said, “Death penalty cannot and will not be a deterrent. Even after the Nirbhaya case, fast track courts and police reforms took place. But what happened? Crimes against women continue to take place.”

“There has to be time-bound punishment and it needs to be severe but severity does not mean death. With rigorous life imprisonment for convicts, crimes can be prevented to a large extent as people will know that the system is there to punish them. The government should ensure that existing legislation are implemented first and efficiency of all agencies is increased,” Ms. Raja said.

Meanwhile, activist Kavita Krishnan added that a “State which fails women everyday should not be allowed to absolve its sins by taking away lives”.

“Instead of Central and State governments sparring over who gets credit for hanging rapists [or blame for delaying hanging], let us hold these governments accountable for their failure to achieve simple steps which could make women safer and more free. Rather than celebrating the State’s power to hang rapists, let us continue to work for a society which would not produce rapists,” Ms. Krishnan said.