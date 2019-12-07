Execute death sentence in Nirbhaya case: IYC

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday gathered at Connaught Place here demanding that death sentence given to the convicts in the Nirbhaya case be executed.

The demand came hours after the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

“We are happy that Hyderbad Police has killed the accused who gang-raped and killed a veterinarian. We want the rapists of Nirbhaya and other cases to be hanged as soon as possible,” said Mohammad Shamshad, Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress general secretary.

Several people carrying placards with messages like “We did not vote for rapists or those who support rape” and “She could be your daughter, your sister, your wife; wake up before it’s too late” gathered near Palika Bazar, demanding that all the rape convicts be given capital punishment.