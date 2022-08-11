Delhi

What excuses will BJP give for 'alarmingly deteriorating' crime situation in Delhi: P. Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader Chidambaram’s attacks came after the Delhi Police data showed that the national capital recorded a 17% rise in crimes against women in the first six-and-half months of this year. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 11, 2022 12:13 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 14:17 IST

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram attacked the Centre on August 11 over the law and order in the national capital and asked what excuses will the BJP give for the "alarmingly deteriorating" crime situation in New Delhi.

His attacks on the government came after the Delhi Police data showed that the national capital recorded a 17% rise in crimes against women in the first six-and-half months of this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Delhi registered 1,100 cases of rape in the 196 days of this year up to July 15. That is over five cases a day!" Mr. Chidambaram said. Cases of molestation, kidnapping of women and cruelty by husbands have also increased in 2022 over 2021, the former Home Minister noted. Dowry death cases are constant, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Law and order in Delhi and the Delhi Police are under the watch of the Central government. What excuses will the BJP give for the alarmingly deteriorating crime situation in the capital of the country?" Mr. Chidambaram said.

According to the Delhi Police data, cases of assault on women increased by almost 19%, while instances of cruelty by husband and in-laws rose by 29% during the period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
New Delhi
Delhi
crime
Read more...