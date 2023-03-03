ADVERTISEMENT

Excise scam | Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail

March 03, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The bail application is of Manish Sisodia likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal on Saturday

PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI in an Excise Policy case. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, moved a city court on Friday seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal on Saturday, advocate Rishikesh said.

ALSO READ
Arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

Mr. Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody on Monday, is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / fraud

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US