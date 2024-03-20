Delhi Excise ‘scam’: Delhi HC seeks ED’s stand on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

The Delhi High Court on March 20 sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
The investigating agency claimed the petition of the AAP national convenor, which also challenges certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was not maintainable.
A Bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted two weeks' time to the ED to file its reply on this aspect.
Mr. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.
A Delhi court had on Saturday granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the ED against him for skipping six of the previous eight summonses in the money laundering case.