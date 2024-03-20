Delhi Excise ‘scam’: Delhi HC seeks ED’s stand on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

March 20, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The court also asked the AAP leader why he was not appearing pursuant to the summons to him

The Delhi High Court on March 20 sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The investigating agency claimed the petition of the AAP national convenor, which also challenges certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was not maintainable. A Bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted two weeks' time to the ED to file its reply on this aspect. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ ED has become a political weapon, says AAP; the noose is tightening around CM: BJP

Mr. Kejriwal has moved the court in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning under the provisions of PMLA.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, said the petition raises several issues, including whether a political party is covered by the anti-money laundering law.

The court also asked the AAP leader why he was not appearing pursuant to the summons to him.

The senior lawyer for the petitioner said protection from coercive action is required in the matter because of the agency's "clear intent" to apprehend him when elections are around the corner.

Mr. Kejriwal has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summonses, calling them illegal.