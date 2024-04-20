GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Excise 'scam': Delhi court reserves order on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had also moved interim bail pleas in both cases to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls

April 20, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court for appearing in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, in New Delhi. File.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court for appearing in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in New Delhi on April 20 reserved its order on the bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases, lodged by the CBI and the ED in the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

Special judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, reserved the order for April 30 after hearing arguments from the central probe agencies as well as the counsel appearing for Mr. Sisodia.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had also moved interim bail pleas in both cases to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, Mr. Sisodia's counsel told the court today that the plea has become infructuous as the regular bail plea is being reserved.

The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the former deputy chief minister in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Mr. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.