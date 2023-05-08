ADVERTISEMENT

Excise scam: Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 23

May 08, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The court extended the custody of the AAP leader after he was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier

PTI

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on May 8 extended till May 23 the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal extended the custody of the AAP leader after he was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court noted the submission of the Enforcement Directorate's Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta, who submitted that the agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against the accused, which is scheduled for consideration on May 10.

The court had earlier dismissed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea, saying "the case of economic offences has serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence".

The ED on March 9 arrested Mr. Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

