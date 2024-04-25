Excise ‘scam’ case: HC seeks CBI’s reply on Arun Pillai’s plea against framing of charges

April 25, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, an accused in the alleged excise policy scam, moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday against a trial court order dismissing his plea against commencement of arguments on charges till conclusion of investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court sought the stand of the agency on the businessman’s plea.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the matter for further hearing on May 3.

Mr. Pillai challenged the trial court’s March 22 order dismissing his application as arbitrary, illegal and violative of his fundamental and legal rights. He argued that until the investigation has concluded, it was possible for the CBI to include more accused in the case, and hence any consideration on the aspect of framing of charges should be deferred.

“FIR was registered on August 17, 2022 and even after the lapse of more than 15 months, the same is still not concluded and now the prosecution under the garb of ‘expeditious trial’ cannot be permitted to prejudice the present Petitioner/Applicant,” his petition said.

One of the offences alleged against the petitioner/applicant is the offence of criminal conspiracy punishable under Section 120-B of IPC and thus, if any further statement of any witness is recorded under Section 161 of CrPC by the prosecution and/or any document is collected during further investigation, the prosecution would, in all probability, rely upon the same much to the detriment of the present applicant, it added.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Mr. Pillai was granted bail in the present case. However, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 6 in a related money laundering case following allegations that he represented the “South Group” at meetings with other accused when the excise policy was being formulated. He is currently in judicial custody.