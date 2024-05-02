GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Excise policy 'scam': Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

The case has been listed for an urgent hearing on May 3

May 02, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in New Delhi on May 1.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in New Delhi on May 1. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on May 2 approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora for an urgent hearing and the court agreed to list on May 3.

"Let the judge go through the file so let it come tomorrow," the bench said.

Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd. Irshad, representing Mr. Sisodia, submitted that the petitioner is an MLA and urged the court to list both pleas seeking bail for an urgent hearing.

Mr. Sisodia has approached the high court challenging a trial court's April 30 order by which his bail pleas in the two cases were dismissed.

The trial court has dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy of 2021-22.

The special judge had denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant bail to Mr. Sisodia.

Related Topics

court administration / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.