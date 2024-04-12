Excise policy scam | Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court seeking interim bail for election campaigning

April 12, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case, on April 12 moved a court, in New Delhi, seeking interim bail for poll campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge for the CBI and the ED Kaveri Baweja is likely to take up the application for hearing later in the day.

Excise policy scam: SC rejects AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s curative petitions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

The former Deputy Chief Minister was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. Mr. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on February 28, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.