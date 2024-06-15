Excise policy scam: HC seeks ED’s stand on AAP volunteer bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the bail plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

A vacation bench of Justice Amit Sharma asked the Central agency to file a status report and posted the matter for further hearing on July 2.

The ED had arrested Mr. Rayat, who allegedly managed cash payments for the AAP’s 2022 Goa election campaign, on April 12. It has alleged that the ‘South Group’, comprising BRS leader K. Kavitha, TDP’s Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and his son Raghav Magunta, businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy and others, paid ₹100 crore as bribe to the AAP for obtaining a prime position in the Delhi liquor market as part of the State’s excise policy for 2021-22.

The ED has claimed that ₹45 crore of the ‘South Group’s’ bribe was used by the AAP to fund its Goa election campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is presently in judicial custody in the same money laundering case. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is also in judicial custody in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

In July, the trial court granted bail to Mr. Rayat in the corruption case being probed by the CBI, noting that he did not play any role in the formulation or implementation of the policy.

