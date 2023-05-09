Excise policy scam: court extends Sisodia’s custody till May 23

May 09, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

A court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a case pertaining to the alleged liquor scam being investigated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) till May 23.

The agency, in a recent chargesheet, its fifth in the case, had alleged Mr. Sisodia to be the “mastermind” behind the alleged liquor scam. The senior AAP leader has been charged with conspiracy and active involvement in the formulation of the policy in lieu of kickbacks. ED has also accused him of tampering with the evidence.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal listed the hearing on ED’s fifth chargesheet in the case for May 10. The same court had denied bail to the former Deputy CM, holding that the evidence against him, prima facie, “speaks volumes” of his involvement in the alleged offence.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had sought ED’s response to Mr. Sisodia’s plea seeking interim bail on the grounds of his wife’s ill health and listed the matter for further consideration on May 11.

The CBI arrested the former Deputy CM on February 26 in connection with the allegation of irregularities in formulating and implementing the excise policy. The probe agency has alleged that the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders; licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

Based on the CBI case, the ED is conducting a money laundering probe into the policy. Its chargesheet states that a portion of the alleged kickbacks was diverted through “hawala” channels for AAP’s poll campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election.