Delhi excise policy scam: Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court seeking bail in CBI & ED cases

July 06, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Sisodia has moved the apex court challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his separate bail petitions

On July 3, the High Court declined Mr. Sisodia’s bail in the city government’s excise policy, holding the charges against him were “very serious in nature”. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on July 6 moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the CBI and ED cases arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He has moved the apex court challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his separate bail petitions in these cases.

Mr. Sisodia, who also held the excise portfolio among many that he handled as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the "scam", and has been in custody since then. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

The High Court had on May 30 denied bail to him in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister, he is a "high-profile" person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

On July 3, the High Court declined his bail in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, holding the charges against him were "very serious in nature".

