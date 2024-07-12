ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy: Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in CBI's corruption case till July 25

Published - July 12, 2024 03:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced through video conferencing before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

PTI

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in New Delhi on July 12 extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal was produced through video conferencing before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

He appeared in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases on the expiry of his judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In May, the ED had filed its seventh supplementary charge sheet in the case, naming Mr. Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused.

The court had issued a production warrant for Kejriwal and AAP on Tuesday after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta represented the party before the court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US