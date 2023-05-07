Excise policy: court lists fifth ED chargesheet against Sisodia for May 10

May 07, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

A court here on Saturday listed the fifth chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which named former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused, for consideration on May 10.

The special public prosecutor submitted before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal, Rouse Avenue Court, that Mr. Sisodia’s activities generated proceeds of crime of ₹622 crore. On being informed that a hard copy of the chargesheet has been filed, the court directed the ED to file a soft copy by Monday, when Mr. Sisodia will be produced after his judicial custody ends.

The agency had on Thursday filed the fifth chargesheet, with 271 operative pages and over 2,100 pages of other documents, in its money laundering case into the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy with Mr. Sisodia listed as the 29th accused.

In its probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in February arrested the former Deputy CM.

Based on the CBI case, the ED is conducting a money laundering probe and has arrested 12 persons so far, including Mr. Sisodia. Its chargesheet states that a portion of the alleged kickbacks from the policy was diverted through “hawala” channels for the Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea hearing is listed on May 11 in the Delhi High Court.

