Excise policy case | Tell me where to come: Sisodia dares Centre after CBI issues Lookout Circular 

AAP sources confirmed that the CBI had issued an Lookout Circular against Manish Sisodia restricting his movement within national borders

Jatin Anand New Delhi
August 21, 2022 10:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses media at his Mathura Road residence, in New Delhi, on August 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government on Sunday as reports of the CBI, which is investigating his alleged role in illegalities revolving around the now-scrapped revamped Excise Policy, issuing a Lookout Circular (LOC) came to light.

AAP sources confirmed that the investigation agency, which conducted a raid that lasted over 15 hours at his official residence on Mathura Road on Friday, had issued an LOC against Mr. Sisodia restricting his movement within national borders.

“After your raids failed, didn’t beget anything, even a discrepancy worth a single Paisa, you have issued a Lookout Notice against me saying that Manish Sisodia is nowhere to be found. What is this gimmick Modi ji? I’m moving about freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? Don’t say I’m nowhere to be found,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted in Hindi reacting to the development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earier on Saturday, Mr. Sisodia had alleged that the raid on him was part of a “script” to restrict the AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s political advance across the country after its electoral conquest of Punjab.

The Deputy CM had sought to assert on Saturday that Mr. Kejriwal was the national alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be a direct contest between the two.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
corruption & bribery
ministers (government)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app