Excise policy case: L-G says Delhi govt. counsels ‘misled’ HC

February 08, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has told the Delhi High Court that he was never in possession of the file related to the identification of the conforming and non-conforming areas under the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy as claimed by the Delhi government counsels.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G submitted that the Delhi government counsels “misled” the court and made “false” representations in this regard.

The identification of area for the purpose of the implementation of the policy is under litigation as it has been alleged that liquor vends operated from non-conforming areas, in violation of the city’s master plan.

The Delhi government had decided to allow the opening of liquor vends in wards having non-conforming areas that are largely unauthorised colonies in the city.

The High Court had formed a committee to look into the issue. The file regarding the issue was sought from the L-G after the Delhi government counsels submitted in the court that it is lying with Mr. Saxena’s office.

A Raj Niwas official said the court asked the L-G to submit the file thrice after the Delhi government counsels “falsely” said that it was with him.

Responding to the development, Excise Minister Atishi called a meeting of the government counsels and department officials, asking them to ascertain the reasons behind the alleged miscommunication with the Delhi High Court, a government statement said.

“It is imperative to ensure clear communication channels and resolve any issues promptly,” the statement added.