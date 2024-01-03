GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Excise policy case: Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again

January 03, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CM, scheduled to appear before the Central probe agency on Wednesday, has skipped two earlier summons in the case.

Delhi CM, scheduled to appear before the Central probe agency on Wednesday, has skipped two earlier summons in the case. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip the third summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Wednesday in connection with the Delhi excise case, according to party sources.

However, AAP did not officially state whether the CM would appear before the Central probe agency. When asked, party’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “On this, our legal team will be better equipped to answer. We will act as per the law.”

‘Respect law’

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the CM should respect the law of the land and cooperate in the ongoing investigation into the alleged liquor scam. “Kejriwal is toying with constitutional institutions and promoting anarchy. Being the Chief Minister of the national capital, such behaviour does not suit him,” the senior BJP leader said.

The ED first summoned Mr. Kejriwal on November 2. However, he did not appear for questioning and wrote to the investigating agency, describing the summons as “unsustainable in law” and “motivated”. He skipped the ED summons for the second time on December 21, terming it “a fishing and roving inquiry”. The CM wrote to the agency a day earlier asking it to withdraw the “illegal” notice and left for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course in Punjab.

Multiple irregularities

The case against the AAP chief is based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22). The policy was subsequently withdrawn.

Two senior AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — are already in judicial custody in the case. Mr. Sisodia, then Deputy CM, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning.

On October 5, the ED arrested Mr. Singh, a Rajya Sabha member. On Monday, AAP said that it had reached out to around 24 lakh households under its month-long “Main Bhi Kejriwal” signature campaign in December last year and that most of the respondents wanted the CM to continue working from jail in the event of his arrest by the Central probe agencies on charges of corruption.

