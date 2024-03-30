ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

March 30, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - New Delhi

Sources said Mr. Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

PTI

Kailash Gahlot, Transport & Environment Minister of Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning on March 30 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the capital, official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gahlot (49), an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, is the Minister for Transport, Home and Law in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the case by the federal agency.

Sources said Mr. Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US