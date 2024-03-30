Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

March 30, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning on March 30 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the capital, official sources said.

Mr. Gahlot (49), an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, is the Minister for Transport, Home and Law in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the case by the federal agency.

Sources said Mr. Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody.