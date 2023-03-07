ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy case | ED to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail today

March 07, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

PTI

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi on March 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is expected to question and record the statement of former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia arrest: 9 leaders write to PM Modi over ‘misuse of Central agencies’

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Mr. Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Why was Delhi’s former deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested?

Mr. Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning.

The businessman, alleged to to have represented the 'South Group' of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US