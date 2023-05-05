Excise policy case: ED names Manish Sisodia in supplementary chargesheet

May 05, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused in a 2,371-page chargesheet in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

In its fifth chargesheet, filed before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi, the probe agency named Mr. Sisodia the 29th accused in the alleged liquor scam. It has called the former Deputy CM a “key conspirator” in the case.

The ED counsel said that the court may take cognisance of the chargesheet in the next hearing scheduled on May 6. The agency arrested the senior AAP leader on March 9 from Tihar jail. He is currently in judicial custody.

‘Key conspirator’

The senior AAP leader has been called a key conspirator also by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested Mr. Sisodia on February 26 in its own probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

The agency has alleged that the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders; licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

Based on the CBI case, the ED is conducting a money laundering probe and has arrested 12 persons so far.

Its chargesheet states that a portion of the alleged kickbacks was diverted through “hawala” channels for the AAP’s campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election.

Bail denied

Meanwhile, the CBI on Thursday opposed Mr. Sisodia’s plea for interim bail before the Delhi High Court. The senior AAP leader had sought bail to take care of his ailing wife.

The agency said Mr. Sisodia’s wife has already been discharged from the hospital, but “this material fact was not mentioned” in his interim bail plea. It added that according to the discharge memo, her condition has improved.

Mr. Sisodia’s counsel said that the court had been informed about the discharge of the AAP leader’s wife; however, she needs constant care. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma orally observed that “every husband has a duty to take care of his wife” and posted the case for May 10.

On March 31, a court here had dismissed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of ₹90-₹100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.