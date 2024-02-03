ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police team at CM Kejriwal's residence again to serve notice

February 03, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - New Delhi

The move follows claim by Mr. Kejriwal that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs.

PTI

Security personnel seen outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A Delhi Police crime branch team arrived at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence Saturday, February 3, 2024 morning to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his claim that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs, an official said.

Also read: AAP chief Kejriwal’s poaching allegations: BJP to seek police inquiry 

He said the team is led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer and it has arrived at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area of north Delhi.

On Friday evening too, Crime Branch teams had visited the residences of Mr. Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi. But sources said the police teams could not serve the notices as officials at Mr. Kejriwal's home refused to take it and Ms. Atishi was not present.

