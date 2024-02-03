February 03, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi Police crime branch team arrived at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence Saturday, February 3, 2024 morning to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his claim that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs, an official said.

He said the team is led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer and it has arrived at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area of north Delhi.

On Friday evening too, Crime Branch teams had visited the residences of Mr. Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi. But sources said the police teams could not serve the notices as officials at Mr. Kejriwal's home refused to take it and Ms. Atishi was not present.