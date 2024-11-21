ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial against former CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated - November 21, 2024 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri further sought a response from the investigating agency Enforcement Directorate on Mr. Kejriwal's plea challenging a trial court's order taking cognisance of a chargesheet in the case

PTI

The Delhi High Court refused to stay for now the trial proceedings against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is an accused in a case of irregularities. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (November 21, 2024) refused to stay for now the trial proceedings against former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is an accused in a case of irregularities linked to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri further sought a response from the investigating agency Enforcement Directorate on Mr. Kejriwal's plea challenging a trial court's order taking cognisance of a chargesheet in the case.

The matter will be heard on December 20.

He sought to set aside the trial court order and argued cognisance of the chargesheet was taken by the special court in the absence of any sanction for his prosecution as he was a public servant when the alleged offence was committed.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted a sanction to prosecute Mr. Kejriwal and he would be filing an affidavit.

The former CM sought an early date of hearing when the court initially posted the hearing next year and his counsel insisted an order on his plea for a stay be passed during the day on account of urgency.

Mr. Mehta sought to file a reply to the stay application, pointing out such an approach was unfair.

On November 12, the High Court sought ED's response on another plea filed by Mr. Kejriwal who challenged summons issued to him on the agency's complaint in the money laundering case.

The High Court refused to stay the trial court proceedings at the moment in the criminal case.

While Mr. Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on July 12 in the money laundering case, the apex court released him on bail in the CBI case on September 13.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy

