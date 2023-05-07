ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy case | Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

May 07, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP senior leader and Cabinet Minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled two allegations that ₹100 crore kickbacks were received from liquor businessmen and the money was used in Goa elections

PTI

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP on May 7 demanded that the BJP tender an apology to it for levelling “false” allegations against the party in connection with the excise policy case following a court granting bail to two accused in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Cabinet Minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled two allegations that ₹100 crore kickbacks were received from liquor businessmen and the money was used in Goa elections.

"Yesterday, the Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra. The court order said no evidence had been kept forth by the ED showing any cash payment for bribe or kickbacks. The order said the ED attached some vague statements by witnesses," she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the entire case is "bogus" and only meant to malign his party.

"Now even Court has said that there is no material evidence of any kickback or money laundering. We have been saying right from beginning that entire liquor scam is bogus and meant only to malign AAP," he said in a tweet.

The ED has claimed that Mr. Joshi, a vendor, ensured that ₹30 crore reached Goa for elections, but the order noted there was "no independent evidence to corroborate this fact".

"This order proves that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the most honest party. BJP spokespersons had been screaming that there is a scam. But now will they apologise and accept that there was no scam?" she asked.

Reading the court order, Atishi said it had observed that there were "contradictions and exceptions in the ED statement".

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US