Excise policy case | Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

May 07, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The AAP on May 7 demanded that the BJP tender an apology to it for levelling “false” allegations against the party in connection with the excise policy case following a court granting bail to two accused in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Cabinet Minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled two allegations that ₹100 crore kickbacks were received from liquor businessmen and the money was used in Goa elections.

"Yesterday, the Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra. The court order said no evidence had been kept forth by the ED showing any cash payment for bribe or kickbacks. The order said the ED attached some vague statements by witnesses," she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the entire case is "bogus" and only meant to malign his party.

"Now even Court has said that there is no material evidence of any kickback or money laundering. We have been saying right from beginning that entire liquor scam is bogus and meant only to malign AAP," he said in a tweet.

The ED has claimed that Mr. Joshi, a vendor, ensured that ₹30 crore reached Goa for elections, but the order noted there was "no independent evidence to corroborate this fact".

"This order proves that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the most honest party. BJP spokespersons had been screaming that there is a scam. But now will they apologise and accept that there was no scam?" she asked.

Reading the court order, Atishi said it had observed that there were "contradictions and exceptions in the ED statement".