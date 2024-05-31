GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 3

The ED had on March 9 last year arrested the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi in the liquor policy case

Updated - May 31, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 06:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Manish Sisodia at a court for appearing in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. File.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia at a court for appearing in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on May 31 extended till July 3 the judicial custody (JC) of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Mr. Sisodia's remand after he was produced before the court through video conference from jail on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

Also read | Delhi Excise Policy case: Delhi High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia

The judge also asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to supply a copy of the charge sheet, filed recently by the central probe agency, to Mr. Sisodia and other co-accused after redacting the name of a protected witness.

The judge granted a month to the counsel of those accused in the case to go through the documents at the ED office.

The counsel appearing for co-accused and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told the court that it is likely to take 90 to 100 hours to peruse the documents. The counsel for other accused also mentioned the time they need for going through them.

The court directed the ED to make appropriate arrangements for them at its offices.

The ED had on March 9 last year arrested the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi in the liquor policy case.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier during its investigation of the case related to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

He is currently in judicial custody in both the cases.

