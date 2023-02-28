Excise policy case: court sends Sisodia to five-day CBI custody

February 28, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

A court here on Monday sent Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to a five-day CBI remand, a day after he was arrested in connection with the allegations of irregularities in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought the Minister’s remand, as he was “not cooperating in the probe”. However, the Deputy CM’s lawyers said their client had participated in the investigation whenever he was called, so the allegation about his non-cooperation was baseless.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal, while granting Mr. Sisodia’s custody to the CBI, said, “Though it has been observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him.”

The court directed the agency, “given the task of interrogating the accused holding the high post of Deputy Chief Minister,” to conduct Mr. Sisodia’s questioning “at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court”, after the Minister’s lawyers said they feared the use of force against their client.

While seeking the AAP leader’s remand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pankaj Gupta said that Mr. Sisodia had changed several phones and destroyed three, for which he couldn’t provide specific reasons. The CBI lawyer also told the court that the investigation in the excise policy case had revealed that the accused had verbally directed his Secretary to create a new Cabinet note to alter the excise policy. “The profit margin of liquor wholesalers was enhanced from 5% to 12%. He could not explain why these changes were made,” the SPP said.

The team of lawyers representing the Deputy CM, including senior advocates Dayan Krishnan, Siddharth Aggarwal and Mohit Mathur, said that the details about the wholesalers’ profit margins were included in the note sent to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for his approval and no changes were suggested by him.

Mr. Sisodia’s lawyers also questioned the timing of the arrest as he, being Delhi’s Finance Minister, was scheduled to present the city’s budget. “This case is an assault not only on Sisodia but also on the institution. The remand will send a wrong message,” argued Mr. Aggarwal.