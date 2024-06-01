Excise policy case: Court reserves for June 5 order on Kejriwal's interim bail plea

A court here on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal, on May 31, made an emotional appeal asking people to take care of his “ailing” parents as he prepares to return to Tihar Jail on June 2.

Mr. Kejriwal was released on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy (2021-22)-linked money laundering case and shifted to Tihar on April 1. The ED has booked him under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and claimed that he was the “kingpin” of the alleged scam.

Mr. Kejriwal had said he is returning to jail “to save the country from dictatorship”.

“I don’t know for how many days these people will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. They tried to break me in many ways the last time, but did not succeed. I will leave my house around 3 p.m. [on Sunday] to surrender. It is possible that this time they will torture me more, but I will not bow down,” he said on May 31.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.