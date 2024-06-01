Excise policy case: Court reserves for June 5 order on Kejriwal's interim bail plea

A court here on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.

Mr. Kejriwal, on May 31, made an emotional appeal asking people to take care of his “ailing” parents as he prepares to return to Tihar Jail on June 2.

Mr. Kejriwal was released on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy (2021-22)-linked money laundering case and shifted to Tihar on April 1. The ED has booked him under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and claimed that he was the “kingpin” of the alleged scam.