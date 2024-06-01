GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Excise policy case: Court reserves for June 5 order on Kejriwal's interim bail plea

Arvind Kejriwal’s interim relief granted by the Supreme Court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by June 2

Updated - June 01, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A court here on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.

Mr. Kejriwal, on May 31, made an emotional appeal asking people to take care of his “ailing” parents as he prepares to return to Tihar Jail on June 2.

Mr. Kejriwal was released on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy (2021-22)-linked money laundering case and shifted to Tihar on April 1. The ED has booked him under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and claimed that he was the “kingpin” of the alleged scam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.