ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy case | Court asks Kejriwal to appear on February 17 on ED's plea

February 07, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The judge had reserved the order after the ED submitted that it had concluded its arguments in the matter

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on February 7 summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him over the non-compliance of its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.

"Cognisance of the complaint has been taken and summons is being issued to him to appear on February 17," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said.

The judge had reserved the order after the ED submitted that it had concluded its arguments in the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
ED officials didn't conduct searches, sat in living room of Kejriwal's PA's house: Atishi

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Mr. Kejriwal for the non-compliance of its summons.

Mr. Kejriwal on Friday skipped the fifth summons issued to him by the ED. The agency had issued the summons to him on last Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

Will take necessary legal steps: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party said it was studying the Delhi court order that asked Mr. Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on the ED’s complaint over non-compliance of summonses in the Excise policy case.

The party maintained that the multiple notices by the Enforcement Directorate against Mr. Kejriwal were “illegal” and said it would apprise the court of its stand.

“We are studying the court order and will take necessary legal steps accordingly,” AAP leader Jasmine Shah told a press conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US