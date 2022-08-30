Excise policy case | CBI found nothing in my bank locker, says Manish Sisodia after search

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI officials in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy, in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found nothing during its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

A four-member team of the CBI conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for nearly two hours. Mr. Sisodia and his wife were present at the time.

The CBI was acting under pressure, Mr. Sisodia told reporters after the search was over. “I am happy that I got a clean chit from the CBI in searches today. They have found nothing (incriminating) from searches of my locker or residence,” Mr. Sisodia told reporters in Ghaziabad.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

“The CBI is welcome,” Mr. Sisodia had said in a tweet on Monday.

“Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won’t find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in his tweet in Hindi.

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Mr. Sisodia’s residence.

Mr. Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the AAP leader had claimed that the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate State Governments and described the CBI FIR against him as “fake” and based on “mere sources”.